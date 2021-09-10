Businessman Dr. Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige, commonly known as BMK and the proprietor of Hotel Africana, has passed on.

BMK died on Friday morning from Nairobi, Kenya after a long illness although the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

He has been since 2019 hospitalized several times due to bad health conditions.

Ugandans mourn the fallen businessman:

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga said, “I have just received sad news that business mogul Hajji Dr. BMK has passed on. My concondelences go out to his entire family and Uganda at large. Thank you Doctor for all the contributions you have rendered to this dear state and Africa at large. May Allah grant him Jannah.Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raajioon.”

Harold Kaija noted, “GOD TAKES THE BEST.If God would consult who to take, possible we wouldn’t send BMK.This is bad news for our liberation Economics.”

Denis Jjuuko said, “I will always miss you… I learnt a lot from you. A legendary entrepreneur, a definition of humility. Your legacy lives on… Dr BMK… You always treated me like your own son. My thoughts with your family.”

Erias Lukwago also said, “A great entrepreneur, philanthropist and industrious person. Sleep well mukadde waffe Ibrahim Kibirige Muwanga (BMK). May the Almighty Allah grant him Jaanah Firdaus.Inna Lillahi wa inna illaihi Raji’oon.”