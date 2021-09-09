Uganda Airlines has announced that starting October 2021, it will be conducting three flights to Dubai per week in an extended service to its loyal passengers.

Addressing a press conference recently, Uganda Airlines Acting CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki said the maiden flight to Dubai had been scheduled at an earlier date but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bamuturaki and her team are said to be targeting migrant workers, the business class, among others who travel to the Middle East through the Dubai route.

At least between 200 and 300 migrant workers leave Uganda daily for work in Saudi Arabia, Oman and other gulf countries. This would mean the Airline will make some money back home.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The maiden flight to Dubai next month, will be the first commercial flight of Uganda Airlines out of Africa. Since 2019, the Airline has been operating in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

The maiden flight to Dubai comes at the time when Dubai will be hosting its expo which is starting on 1st October to 31st March 2022. With Uganda’s participation in the expo, Uganda Airlines’ move to start flying to Dubai will serve many Ugandans and other members of the East African community who are going to participate in the event.

The maiden flight is set for 4th October, 2021.