Police in Kanungu is investigating circumstances under which a 17 year old girl was murdered.

Mackline Tushemereirwe,also an alleged sex worker was found lying in a pool of blood oozing from her private parts. The deceased is a resident of Iraro Cell,Buhoma Town council in Kanungu district.

The deceased is alleged to have visited the boyfriend at his place,had sex with him before meeting her death.

The boyfriend later dumped the body in a coffee plantation.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“It’s alleged on the 08/09/2021 at around 07:00hrs while coming from checking on his garden, a one Twaibu Gasiba,31, resident of Butogota upper cell, western ward, Butogota Town council in kanungu district saw a dead body of one Mackline Tushemereirwe female juvenile 17yrs, resident of Iraro cell, Buhoma town council and a sex worker in a coffee plantation, lying in a pool of blood oozing from her private parts, ” Maate said.

The suspected boyfriend who is said to have been with her has been arrested to help with investigations.

According to Maate,the deceased had minor injuries at the forehead and was bleeding from her private parts an indication that she could have been raped and murdered later.