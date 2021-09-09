Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances under which a 50 year old man committed suicide, a day after recovering from Covid-19.

The deceased, Godfrey safari is a resident of Nyakahita cell, Kyanamira parish subcounty in Kabale district.

It’s alleged that the deceased had been admitted at Kabale Regional Referral hospital due to Covid-19 and was discharged on Tuesday.

He later reached his home,and had supper with family but later disappeared after 9pm.

His body was on Wednesday afternoon seen floating on River Kyijugita .

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

“The preliminary evidence on record shows that the deceased committed suicide, however inquiries are on going to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Maate said.

The case has been registered at Kabale police under file number SD 47/08/09/2021.