Kabale University on Monday launched Kabsafe liquid soap and donated ten jerrycans of the detergent to Kabale police in order to prevent the spread of covid-19 through using it to wash hands.

Speaking at a function of launching the detergent at Kabale University, Dr. Damian Kajunguri the Dean faculty of science said that over 7000 litres of Kabsafe have been made as a community intervention initiative of Kabale University towards fighting covid-19 pandemic.

The Kabale university vice chancellor Prof. Joy Kwesiga applauded the science department upon coming up with such an initiative which she said, has boosted the development of the university.

Prof. Kwesiga added that the detergent shall be distributed in various districts in Kigezi sub region like Kabale, Kanungu, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Rubanda and Rukiga and most importantly they shall also extend the service to the neighboring villages.

Miria Tugume the Kabale district vice chairperson who was the guest of honor congratulated the Kabale university science department for the new invention, and said that it has come at the right time where Kabale has been highlighted among the hotspot districts affected by covid-19.