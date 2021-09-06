The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Deputy Spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu has cautioned Ugandans to be keen because there are still many terror threats in the country.

Speaking during the weekly security press briefing at Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Lt Col Kakurungu said that although Uganda has not in the recent years since 2010 experienced any terror attack, there are many planned offensives that have been detected by security intelligence.

“In the country, we still have threats of terrorism posed by especially ill mates who want to cause slipper cells in this country especially linked to the ADF. ADF is still very vibrant in Eastern Congo and they still make all efforts to come and disrupt our peace here but fortunately, our people are not sleeping on their job we continue to nip all the bad activities. Of course, some of you are going to ask but how comes there has not been any attack? We don’t what to wait for an attack to happen in fact we have failed many of them which we cannot mention here. Therefore people must take these alerts seriously,”Kakurungu said.

His statement comes two weeks after the arrest of a one Abdul Katumba in Pader town with assortments of bomb-making materials. It was established by the UPDF intelligence that he was intending to disorganize the funeral ceremony of the late Deputy Inspector General of Police Lt Gen Paul Lokech.

According to Kakurungu, the suspect was released after interrogations and was followed up in Kampala where it was established that he was working with some bad elements.

“When he reached Kampala fortunately our people caught up with him and his accomplices have also been followed and we have so far arrested four of them over the weekend and they are helping our security personnel to put pieces together on what this new group could be,” he said.

It must be remembered that in 2010, a militant Islamist group linked to al-Shabab made bomb attacks on Uganda in Kampala where dozens of people lost their lives while others sustained permanent damages on their bodies.