Police in Kabale together with locals searched and retrieved a body of a 23 year old man who allegedly drowned in Lake Bunyonyi.

The deceased has been identified as Onesmus Twinamatsiko a resident of Katoma cell Mwendo parish Kitumba Sub County Kabale district who drowned on Sunday evening towards Katoma landing site on his way from Bufuka village across the lake.

According to reports, the deceased was alone on his local canoe where he had no life protective gears.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the reports.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Search was made and the body has been retrieved from the water towards noon on 06/09/2021. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the likely cause of drowning,” Maate said.

This case has been registered at Lake Bunyonyi Marine detach under file number SD 03/06/09/2021.