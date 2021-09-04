Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned President Yoweri Museveni not to make a mistake of appointing Major General Kayanja Muhanga as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

Maj. Gen Muhanga is elder brother of veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda and is allegedly on the list of generals that President Museveni is eyeing to replace fallen DIGP Lt Gen Paul Lokech, who held the position for less than a year.

Following his Gen Lokech’s death last month, sources within the security ciricles have revealed that several meetings are being held by the commander in chief with other top security stakeholders including the minister of Defense Vincent Ssempijja trying to find a perfect replacement for Lt Gen Lokech.

Current odds show that Maj Gen Muhanga is leading others since he has already displayed his ability when he maintained security within the city in the last general elections. Also while Lt Gen Lokech was in Somali, Maj. Gen Muhanga was his second in command and the two are known in security circles as the ‘ruthless’ so he can be a good replacement since he worked with the deceased for a long time and all their operations were successful.

However according to Tamale Mirundi, although Maj Gen Muhanga is the perfect replacement, he is not fit to be the second in command of Uganda’s Police Force.

“I want to warn President Museveni if he wants to avoid bloodshed in Kampala let him not appoint Maj. Gen Muhanga because he is a trouble maker. This is a ruthless general who will not negotiate but will kill people. Who knows what he did in the last elections? Police need a credible person who will link it again to the local community. Since soldiers are not trained like Police, they make it detached from the community,” the political analyst said while appearing on TMO YouTube Channel on Friday.