Museveni’s Kyambogo based Office of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairman (ONC) has announced its doors open to the public after months of closure following this year’s coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Right after the January 14 general elections, the President’s political office has witnessed a dismal activity much to the worry of party coordinators affiliated with the institution.

The situation was neither helped by the appointment of the institution’s chief Milly Babalanda and Admnistrator, Kirunda Faruk as Minister and Deputy Press Secretary to the President respectively, leaving a leadership vacuum.

Amid fears by coordinators that they might have overstayed their usefulness after the elections, and that the office could have been closed and disbanded, the leadership has finally come out to direct on the next course of action.

Acting Chief and Head of Political Intelligence Saleh Kamba has clarified that the office had only been momentarily closed in line with the recently lifted lockdown intended to curb the spread of COVID 19 but operations have since been resumed.

The veteran UPDF officer also appealed to the public and coordinators to begin sending their reports and concerns.

On the fate of the coordinators specifically, with elections behind us, Kamba emphasised the importance of the team and thanked them for the job well done towards the president’s electoral victory, and said they remained in his plans.

The statement further revealed that a comprehensive list of all members that participated in vote protection had been submitted to the president and an audit of the activities of the office as demanded by him. He thus asked members to keep calm and positive while waiting for the response from the President.