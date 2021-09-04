Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said Police’s move to summon legislators from the opposition side shows that Uganda Police and its sisters security agencies have failed to investigate the ongoing murders in Greater Masaka.

Appearing on Capital FM’s Capital Gang’ programme on Saturday, Ssemujju said he realised that whenever Police fails to investigate some crimes that have attracted public attention, they change their cards into politicizing the matter to divert the people from the real issue.

“I have always been summoned on allegations of terrorism but whenever I reach CID offices, they would tell me that it’s about public nuisance. So is like the summoning of Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana. What amuses me is that the two don’t come from Masaka, they might not even know more than five villages in Masaka but because Police need to divert us, they have been summoned. This also reminds me of when Abiriga was murdered instead of hunting the suspects, they arrested Hon Nambooze, that is the nature of our Police we have under this regime,” Ssemujju said.

On Friday Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) issued a criminal summons to Kawempe North and Makindye West Members of Parliament, Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana respectively to make statements regarding the ongoing Masaka murders.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating some murders that took place in Greater Masaka during July and August 2021,” Kato Tumuhimbise, the Director of Criminal Investigations told the MPs in separate criminal summons dated September 3rd.

“This serves as a summons for you to appear at Masaka Police Station on Monday 6th September 2021 at 1000hours before D/SSP Moses Taremwa for a statement in respect to the said investigations.”

The development comes a few days after government blaming the murders orchestrated by machete-wielding assailants on politicians.