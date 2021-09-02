The NRM Director for Mobilization, Cadre Development and Recruitment Rosemary Seninde has implored young leaders to get interested in all available government livelihood programs such as Emyooga, Parish Model and Operation Wealth Creation to enable them get rid of poverty and unemployment.

Seninde was speaking at a Youth Council meeting held at Soroti S.S where she represented the NRM party Secretary General as an invited guest.

She asked leaders to mobilize the fellow youth to be the closest monitors and auditors of the available government poverty eradication programs but most importantly be life cautious in the face of the rising Covid pandemic and other diseases like HIV.

“I encourage you young leaders to focus on your attitude towards life as the change agents among fellow youth and strongly caution you about safety against the emerging health challenges like Covid and to continue paying attention to the already existing diseases like HIV”, Seninde said.

Seninde also pledged to work hand in hand with the youth in mobilization activities for the party, a thing she said will raise the party’s support among young Ugandans.

Youth leaders speak out

Northern Uganda youth Member of Parliament, Hon. Okot Boniface appreciated the NRM government for supporting the youth in poverty eradication programs such as Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model.

“Government has made it a point to reserve a quota of Emyooga and Parish Development Model for Youth. I therefore implore my fellow young people to take up these opportunities to get out of poverty”, Okot said.

He has also appreciated President Yoweri Museveni for starting the process of integrating the youth leaders’ structures in monitoring and evaluating government programs and ensuring that the National Youth Council is not merged.

He however requested the government to train beneficiaries of government livelihood programmes to maximize output in order to deal with social economic challenges.

Harriet Agwang, the Famale Youth Councilor for Soroti City urged government to create a skills centre in Karamoja to absorb the young people who have poor or no interest in formal education.

In order to avoid big gatherings due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Youth Councils were held on a sub-regional model. West Nile and Acholi subregions had the inaugural council held in Gulu on 30th August 2021.

The last meeting will be held on 10th September 2021, bringing the sub-regions of greater Masaka, Greater Mubende, Greater Mukono Kampala and Mpigi in Luwero district.