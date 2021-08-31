The NRM party Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko is confident that her party is still popular in Buganda despite poor performance in the last general elections. She said this while appearing on ‘Kiriza oba Gaana’ radio talk show on 89.2 CBS FM in Kampala last evening.

According to Namayanja, NRM’s poor performance in Buganda is attributed to frustrations among the youths as a result of increased unemployment due to the rapid growth of urban areas and small towns in Buganda regions. She is however convinced that after implementation of NRM’s manifesto for 2021- 26, her party will pick back its lost glory in Buganda and other regions.

“Unlike in other regions of the country, Buganda region required special attention to deal with emerging challenges which come with mushrooming towns and urban centres.

Today, many young people who benefited from UPE have graduated from university and other tertiary institutions. While some of them are unemployed, through our policies and strategies such as the industrialization agenda, Commercial Agriculture, Service sector, Emyooga and now the Parish development model, these graduates will soon get jobs,” Namayanja emphasized.

Namayanja is convinced that by next polls, the NRM party shall have regained support and popularity in Buganda just like how it won in Northern Uganda, Kasese, Rukungiri and Teso sub region in the recent general polls which previously had been opposition strongholds.

She added that certainly, the National Resistance Movement party has identified its weaknesses and strength before making any interventions and engagements with the locals.

The deputy Secretary General condemned torture and brutality which some security officials have meted on locals, saying that it is barbaric and violates human rights. She applauded President Yoweri Museveni and NRM party national chairperson for coming up categorically clear to condemn security forces especially the some police officers who during their operations beat or bark at the people.

“This shows that the National Resistance Movement party does not condone torture and brutality like some people parties may allege,” Namayanja said.

On murders in greater Masaka, Hon. Namayanja sympathized with the people of Masaka and called upon both security forces and locals to be on high alert and be very vigilant to foil any attempts by these murderers.

She asked the police to enhance coordination and patrols for foot and cars to ensure all time maximum surveillance.

Party structure elections:

Namayanja said that the NRM leadership is in consultations with health experts and lawyers before rolling out their election program to get new party leadership from the grass root up to the top leadership.