Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has rubbished the doctor’s postmortem report on the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

A few days ago a team of pathologists confirmed that Gen Lokech’s death was caused by a blood clot.

However, Mirundi claims the senior army officer might have killed himself or died of depression following the criticisms by President Yoweri Museveni on the killing of suspects on the spot by security officers.

“I strongly suspect this man has either killed himself or has died from depression due to President Museveni’s recent security speech on Security where he msde it clear and talked about killing suspects and mentioned the case where Gen Lokech was directly involved. Lokech is not like Gen Peter Olwelu. This man has been knowledgeable and I am sure he knew what the president’s statement meant,”Mirundi alleged while appearing on a loc Youtube channel on Thursday.

” Therefore, Gen Lokech knew what was awaiting him. Could this man risk going to Europe in International Criminal Court [ICC] and have 26 years in European jail? He might have committed suicide because the big man talked about his case and he has never been criticized by the President.”

The political analyst added that the fallen general was not used to criticisms because everywhere he was deployed, he performed by 90 percent so if he was not used to criticism and he knows very well how the formers were treated, then that could have caused him depression.

“He knew what happened to powerful people like Kayihura, Gen Tumukunde, so Lokech may be did not want to go through the same humiliation. He might have killed himself.”

He also noted :“Secondly, as much as I support the UPDF, Ugandan soldiers are under investigations in a nasty incident in Somalia where they are accused of killing farmers in Somalia and this man knew about it that the ICC was following the matter, he might have killed himself or died out of depression because, if the public gets to know their nasty deeds they lose public esteem or the public might pounce on their children. In my opinion, If we had people who can have a proper postmortem report, we may discover another cause of his death.”

General Lockech died on Saturday morning and is to be buried on Friday in Pader district.

Addressing the media last Sunday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of the deceased, by a team of 4 pathologists. Also present were; Brig. Gen. Dr Kusasira Stephen, the Director Medical Services in the UPDF, the personal Doctor of the late, Dr Khiingi Ben and two family representatives.

“The team of pathologists established that the victim got a fracture of the right ankle joint, around the end of July, 2021. It was a simple fracture which was being managed at RUBY Medical Centre, by an Orthopedic Surgeon. They put a POP cast at the victim’s leg and managed him as an outpatient, with regular reviews. They further encouraged him to do mild exercises while at home,” Enanga said.

” It was further established that the pain in the right leg started increasing in the last 2-3days, and the victim notified his Orthopedic Surgeon, who scheduled an appointment for him on the 21.08.2021, at around 8.30am -900am. Indeed at around 7:54, the victim called the Orthopedic Surgeon to reconfirm their appointment. It is unfortunate, that shortly after, the victim started facing breathing problems and called his personal Doctor, Dr. Ben Khiingi, who rushed to the home, but found the victim breathing his last and died.”

During the autopsy, the police mouthpiece disclosed that the pathologists opened the right lower leg, which got injured, and found a very big blood clot, that had formed in one of the big blood vessels. They further opened his chest and found part of the blood clot had been carried into the lungs.