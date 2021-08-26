The Sheema District Army Veterans Emyooga SACCO chairperson and two others have been arrested for illegally withdrawing Shs15 million.

The three include Onan Mwijukye the Chairman of the SACCO, a one Johnson the Sacco Secretary and James Asiimwe who’s the Treasurer.

Mwijukye’s arrest follows reports by some members of the SACCO that he and other executive members had registered their wives and children as members of the SACCO yet they are not veterans.

This prompted Frank Besigye Kyerere, the Sheema Resident District Commissioner (RDC) to swing into action.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Benard Muhairwe, the vice chairman Sheema North Veterans Association said the SACCO’s top leadership withdrew Shs12 million from the SACCO’s account in DFCU bank Ishaka Branch, later Shs11 million but were surprised when they found out that the Shs15 million they had left on the account had gone missing mysteriously.

The RDC Kyerere told journalists that the trio was arrested for questioning about the whereabouts of the said Sh15 million.

This week, police in Kabale district also arrested the chairperson of Kabale Municipality journalists Emyooga SACCO for misusing Shs30 million, which he allegedly shared with his mother and sister.

On May 1, Police in Kanungu District arrested two board members of Kinkizi West Journalists’ Emyooga for failing to account for emyooga funds worth Shs30m they received early that month.

The Kanungu deputy RDC, Gad Rugaju said the arrested included the chairman and treasurer of the group who withdrew the funds and failed to disburse it in accordance with the government laws and guidelines.