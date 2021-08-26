Health experts in Kabale district have asked the government through the National Drug Authority to institute a strict policy that will help to ensure accountability and medicine tracking in the medical private sector as a way of reducing antimicrobial resistance.

This was raised during a two days training of stakeholders on the National Action Plan Antimicrobial resistance surveillance held at Cephas Inn hotel, Kabale municipality.

The training was organized by the Coalition for health promotion and social development (HEPS Uganda) in partnership with Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) aimed at creating awareness and sensitizing the public on ways of fighting antimicrobial resistance in Uganda.

The Kabale district surveillance officer Oren Aryeija said that due to free market and uncontrolled private clinics and pharmacies in the country, the rate of drug resistance and antimicrobial resistance has increased.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He noted that the government should institute a policy that will compel private dealers in the sale of drugs to stop selling drugs to people without prescription of qualified medical personnel.

A medical doctor and the coordinator of antimicrobial resistance surveillance at Kabale regional referral hospital Derrick Kakooza said that antimicrobial resistance is the biggest threat to human health in the country.

The Kabale district acting Health Officer Alfred Besigensi said that alongside strict policies, government need to cascade training and sensitisation strategies to understand the negative side of self medication as a key cause of antimicrobial resistance.

The HEPS Uganda programs manager Prima Kazoora said that health stakeholders need to engage the government through the office of Prime Minister and office of the President to ensure that activities of a National Health platform is cooperated in health activities.