The Minister of State for Defence in charge of General Duties, Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth has said that the country has lost a brilliant General who had a vision for this country and entire continent.

Hon. Oboth-Oboth was speaking at the requiem mass held for the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech at his home in Kitikifumba, Kira Municipality.

Late Maj Gen Lokech passed on at his home in Kitikifumba, Kira Division in Wakiso district in the morning of Saturday 21 August.

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Hon. Gen David Muhoozi in his remarks said he was fortunate to share the aspects of life of the Maj Gen Lokech both as a friend and in the line of duty who as a soldier rose through the ranks from being a volunteer during the insurgencies in Northern Uganda to enlisting in the regular service where he served in the intelligence corps.

Gen Muhoozi described the late as different kind of intelligence officer who would most times pass off as a commander and during his assignment as the DIGP, Gen Lokech brought a result oriented push factor in the Police.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who represented the Chief of Defence Forces described the late Lokech as one of the finest Generals of the UPDF who through his actions has successfully completed his mission on earth.

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu urged the mourners to prepare for the time when they will depart the earth since it is an event that is bound to happen to all of us and said that what is important in this world is the legacy one leaves behind regardless of the years they live.

In his message read by the Chief of Joint Staff Assistant Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, the Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth Ochola said that the late had distinguished himself as a stellar deputy through his performance one of the best deputies he had worked with who was exceedingly good at his job adding that he effectively coordinated targeted operations and dismantled several organized crime syndicates on domestic terror, kidnaps, drug traffickers, illegal trade in minerals and motorcycle gangs among others.

The body of the late will be flown to Pader district today where Acholi Parliamentary Group and Councillors will hold a special session at Pader District Council to pay tribute to Late Gen Lokech.

Burial is slated for Friday 27 August 2021 at his ancestral home in Baibir village Pader Town council.