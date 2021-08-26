The Kabale Covid-19 task force has tasked security forces to storm all happening places in the district on weekend hunting people flouting the presidential directives aimed at controlling the Spread of the deadly pandemic.

This resolution was reached on Wednesday during the Covid-19 taskforce meeting that was chaired by the Resident Distract Commissioner for Kabale, Darius Nandinda at the district Rukiiko hall.

According to Nandinda, the people have resumed attending and holding parties as usual yet the cases have begun to increase in Kabale.

Nandinda said he normally okays parties with twenty people but end up being attended by hundreds of people.

“I normally give permission of only twenty people but when the party

happens, you find they are over one hundred or two hundred. I think we

need to embarrass these people and chase them, even if the party is going on. Otherwise, coronavirus cases have started to increase again,” Nandinda said.

He added that popular bars in Kabale and hotels will be targeted.

President Museveni three weeks ago eased lockdown restrictions and permitted only twenty people to attend gathering while respecting standard operating procedures.

According to the Kabale acting District health officer Alfred Besigensi, the district has 33 patients admitted at Kabale Regional Referral hospital, 13 on oxygen therapy and 79 total active cases.

More than seventy people in Kabale have been killed by the deadly pandemic.