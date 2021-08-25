Police in Kabale district have arrested a 19 years old man for strangling his 35 year old biological brother to death over a Shs 5,00 debt.

The deceased is one Rumanzi Blair, a resident of Hamumba cell, Bugarama parish in Kaharo sub county Kabale district who was allegedly murdered by his younger brother Atukwase Tyson of the same address.

It’s alleged that on Monday at around midnight, the two who both stay in their father’s house developed a quarrel, when the deceased came demanding his Shs5, 00p from the suspect , with intention to cut him.

Instead, the suspect(Atukwase) overpowered him, took the panga and strangled him dead by the neck.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“Police of Kaharo was notified, visited the scene and this morning, arrested the suspect from his hide out in Bukinda, ” Maate said.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 729/2021.