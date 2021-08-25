The body of a Ugandan national, who was last week shot dead by the Rwanda Patriotic Front-RDF soldiers, will be handed over to Ugandan authorities this weekend.

Justus Kadogo Kabagambe, 25, a resident of Rutare Village, Bigaga

Parish in Butanda sub county, Kabale district was killed by Rwandan

forces patrolling the border after he was arrested for illegally sneaking waragi and Movit cosmetics into Rwanda.

Kabagambe had already sneaked into Rwanda by half kilometer through a

porous border point.

Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner while speaking to our reporter on Wednesday at Kabale Rukiiko Hall, said the body will be returned to Uganda on Saturday.

“The body of our colleague, who was killed in Rwanda, will be returned on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is handling the matter,” Nandinda said.

Rwandan authorities in Burere district accuse the deceased of attempting to fight soldiers who had appeared to arrest him.

For the times Rwandan soldiers kill Ugandans in Rwanda, they accuse

Ugandans of attempting to fight them with machetes and spears, as they

attempt to arrest them. However, no one can to confirm their allegations.