The body of a Ugandan national, who was last week shot dead by the Rwanda Patriotic Front-RDF soldiers, will be handed over to Ugandan authorities this weekend.
Justus Kadogo Kabagambe, 25, a resident of Rutare Village, Bigaga
Parish in Butanda sub county, Kabale district was killed by Rwandan
forces patrolling the border after he was arrested for illegally sneaking waragi and Movit cosmetics into Rwanda.
Kabagambe had already sneaked into Rwanda by half kilometer through a
porous border point.
Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner while speaking to our reporter on Wednesday at Kabale Rukiiko Hall, said the body will be returned to Uganda on Saturday.
“The body of our colleague, who was killed in Rwanda, will be returned on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is handling the matter,” Nandinda said.
Rwandan authorities in Burere district accuse the deceased of attempting to fight soldiers who had appeared to arrest him.
For the times Rwandan soldiers kill Ugandans in Rwanda, they accuse
Ugandans of attempting to fight them with machetes and spears, as they
attempt to arrest them. However, no one can to confirm their allegations.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com