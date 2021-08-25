The Parliament’s Appointments Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Anitah Among, has on Wednesday vetted five newly-appointed members of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

The members led by the chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, were recently appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to the human rights commission.

Wangadya is the former Deputy Inspector General of Government.

Besides Wangadya, Museveni appointed former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr Simon Lokodo, and former Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) coordinator, Crispin Kaheeru, to the commission.

Others are Democratic Party member, Shifra Lukwago; and former Sheema district Woman Member of Parliament, Jacklet Atuhaire.