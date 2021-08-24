Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has Tuesday evening arrested and detained Prof Tom Wasswa Davis, the Managing Director of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

The development follows Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda’s directive for a temporary suspension on the activities of the board of Governors and the corporation’s top management, led by Prof Wasswa.

The move, the minister said was intended to pave way for smooth investigations over reported fraud, financial mismanagement.

“Using my powers as Line Minister under Sec.6 of the UPPC Act, yesterday I temporarily suspended the M.D and Board of UPPC. The action is intended to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption and forgery. All other staff is urged to continue working normally,” Babalanda tweeted.

Sources that attended the meeting at the Entebbe parastatal’s office intimated to this news website that the minister also extended the offer of amnesty to the shamefaced officials should they volunteer to confess and return the stolen funds.

The offer was however only valid for 6 days, which elapsed on Monday, 23rd.

“I have today officially interdicted the MD, Board, Company Secretary, and Internal Auditor of UPPC to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption and other irregularities. In the meantime, Mr. James Tweheyo has been appointed as caretaker MD,” she tweeted today.

Hours later, the Police’s Criminal Investigations Department confirmed the arrest of Wasswa and further noted that they are pursuing his accomplices.

“Police at CID headquarters has arrested Prof. Wasswa Tomas Davis, the Managing Director Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) for alleged Embezzlement of Ugx 3billion of Corporation’s money. Syndicate noticed and other culprits to be pursued,” Charles Twine, CID spokesman confirmed.

Those interdicted by Babalanda, besides Wasswa include; Kitamuweesi Musubire – Chairman Board of Directors, Moreen Nyakato – Ag. Corporation Secretary and Andrew Senabulya – Senior Internal Auditor.

The move has so far been greatly hailed by members of the public as being one in the right direction as far as Babalanda’s inauguration pledge of ” zero tolerance to corruption and poor service delivery” is concerned.

The minister described corruption as ” a big disease in the country which affects all our sectors” and asked all stakeholders to join hands with her administration in a partnership to clean up.

On UPPC specifically, Babalanda noted with concern the widespread complaints regarding mismanagement at the state corporation.

“Colleagues, when I received the news of my appointment as Minister, 20% of the calls I received in the first 12 hours were linked to concerns regarding the management of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation. A lot of stories were being told and people were wondering how I would manage to supervise this company.” She claimed.

She further warned that whoever was planning to engage in corrupt practices to have a second thought.