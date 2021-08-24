St Henry’s College-Kitovu (SHACK) is one of the few educational institutions that have lived up to educate all and sundry in the country for the last 99 years.

Over the years, SHACK has been one of the best performing schools in the country’s national exams and it has done it again after producing some of the top 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates.

Situated on Kitovu Hill in Masaka City, SHACK walked the talk and passed with flying colors in the 2020 UACE exams under the formidable leadership of Augustine Mugabo, the 14th head teacher of the college.

The soft-spoken Brother Mugabo, 45, is a teacher of English language and literature in English, who has made great strides in the teaching profession for 28 years.

He is optimistic that the college under his leadership is transforming but referred the writer to his co-workers for further analytical and exploratory interview.

Mugabo, dressed in an orange shirt and brown trousers, pondered that the college can’t be managed by a single individual despite his reputation as the head teacher, a position he attained in 2005.

Tumusiime John Baptist, 40, the director of studies at SHACK shared the Centennial milestone the college has lived up to but consistency and discipline remains the focal ingredients that have moved them this far.

“I’ve been at SHACK for the last 8-years as the director of studies and I strongly believe that this year’s results have been a testimony to many of us at the college,” shared Tumusiime.

As a college, Kitovu has lived up to the leadership of the Catholic Church from Uganda Martyrs University under brothers of Christian Instruction alias Brothers of Kisubi as well as the Masaka Bishop Severus Jjumba remains the overseer of the entire institution.

“Now that the college is performing well term per term, the task is to ensure that we maintain and consolidate the old students to return back here and support their institution both literally and financially,” said Tumusiime, a Masters degree holder in Education Management from Uganda Martyrs University.

Tumusiime articulates that as a College, St Henry’s remained a giant in Masaka City basing on its competent tutors and students who are ready to learn and explore for good grades irrespective of their home background.

“It is a struggle to maintain the institutional performance well and when one achieves it the future ceases to be lightened,” added Tumusiime.

Based on last year’s result, as a college, St Henry’s had 110 students and only 2 were below 10 points.

“As a college, we’ve worked as a team and had a key guidance; effective time management and making everybody in the college as an agent of change,” added Tumusimme.

It is the unique discipline among the students and their tutors that have fostered their performance,” shared Tumusiime.

According to Robert Afayoa, the Assistant Head teacher in charge of Advanced Level and has enjoyed the good, bad and ugly side of living at the college, every year they set targets and work hard like a Trojan to full-fill them.

“Every parent needs disciplined children and where there’s discipline there’s light and success,” shared Afayoa.

Afayoa emphasized teamwork and unity among the driving forces that have seen them succeeding regardless of the working environment and ethical dilemmas as they execute their work.

“We’ve intensively managed to talk to students. They’ve listened, accepted what we normally tell them and they’ve succeeded,” added Afayoa beaming with a lot of confidence.

Since 1922 when the college was established, the target of the staff altogether has been emerging the best within the country.

Today, the college-Kitovu consists of 10500 students and the working environment plus the tranquil environment have propelled many teachers to send their children to the college.

Afayoa says that since the college comprises mainly scientists, 70% they ensured that they instill a formidable staff and the laboratory alone is manned by competent staff.

“The parents, especially those with science students, are responding positively to the institutional demands which gives us a reason to believe,” added Afaoya.

Among the successful students who led in the 2020 academics was Jonathan Nyanzi who was also a needy student and later picked up from nuts by old boys at the college.

In Summary (2020- Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education; UACE)

4 students with 20 points

John Lubega (LEG)

Savero Kanakulya (BCM)

Jonathan Trevor Nyanzi (PCB)

Mubaraka Lawrence (PMTD)