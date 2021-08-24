NAKASERO, KAMPALA: Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye on Monday handed over the office of State House Comptroller to her successor Jane Barekye, formerly the Special Presidential Assistant responsible for Economic Affairs.

“I take this opportunity to hand over the office of State House Comptroller to you and wish you good luck,” Nakyobe said.

The handover ceremony took place at the State House Administration block at Okello House in Kampala and was attended by all senior management officers.

In her handover statement, Nakyobe commended and thanked President Museveni for the opportunity he gave her to serve as the State House Comptroller since May 2010.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Today as I hand over the office of Comptroller following my promotion as Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, I want to thank the President for the trust and confidence he put in me for all these years” Nakyobe said.

Recently, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni promoted and appointed Mrs.Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye as the new Head of Public Service and Secretary to cabinet replacing Mr. John Mitala. He also appointed Mrs. Jane Barekye as the new State House Comptroller.

Mrs. Nakyobe said that it has been an incredible journey working with all staff at State House and serving H.E the President in particular and Uganda in general.

She congratulated the new State House Comptroller, Mrs. Barekye and advised her to be a leader who listens, who knows the way and shows the way.

“Congratulations Mrs. Jane Barekye. I implore you to be a leader who knows the way, shows the way and goes the way. Trust and believe in your team and you will achieve all the success” Mrs. Nakyobe said.

After her handover report, Nakyobe presided over a ceremony as the new SHC Barekye took the oath of secrecy that was administered by the Human Resource Commissioner of State House Mr. Ronald Kiberu.

Nakyobe commended staff for the support and cooperation given to her during her tenure for all the years and urged them to support the new State House comptroller to ensure that she takes the institution to greater heights.

A hand over report was given to the new State House Comptroller together with all other necessary office documents by the outgoing Comptroller.

In her statement, Mrs. Jane Barekye thanked the outgoing Comptroller for the support rendered to her during her tenure and during the transition period.

“Thank you for allowing me to work with you and I have learnt a lot from you during your period as State House Comptroller,” she said.

Mrs. Jane Barekye thanked President Museveni for her appointment and pledged not to let him down because he has put trust in her.

“I would like to thank God and the appointing authority for trusting me with this appointment and pledge not to let him down. I call for team work and pledge to work with all of you as we serve the Presidency. I will continue with the open-door policy and encourage all of you to work with me. Let’s guide each other as we execute this mandate,” she said.

She pledged to work with everybody in their capacities at State House and asked for guidance whenever it is needed.