The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda has directed the arrest of Moses Henry Tahoreraho,the Chairperson of Kabale Municipality journalists Emyooga SACCO and some of his board members over mismanagement of Shs30 million.

Tahoreraho was also unanimously removed from office by the annual general meeting that was held at Kabale Rukiiko hall. He was replaced by Hope Radio FM station manager Andrew Binyindo.

Tahoreraho’s arrest comes after he failed to account the Shs30 million grant the Sacco received in May this year, including Members’ savings amounting to Shs6 million.

According to RDC Nandinda, Tahoreraho granted loans to his mother and sister,who aren’t journalists.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Nandinda directed non journalists who took loans to immediately refund them before they face arrest. None journalists who attended the meeting and had eaten loans were immediately arrested. Among them include Bright Manure,who was the acting treasurer, Mbabazi Pierre and Chairperson Tahoreraho.