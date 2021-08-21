The news of the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police (D/IGP) Maj.Gen. Paul Lokech continues sending ripples of shock among Ugandans.

Lokech was pronounced dead this morning, with reports from medical examinations pointing to blood clotting as the cause of his death.

Besides his status as an accomplished soldier and the major achievements attained in just a little over a half a year at the helm of the national policing institution – the Uganda Police, the fact that he had been seen in public the day before the bad news piled more gravity to the shock.

We spoke to one insider at police Headquaters at Naguru shortly after the news of the death became public and below is his account.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The unit commander who spoke on condition of anonymity confided that General Lokech had been in office on Friday, a day before his death.

He was overseeing an intercontinental event slated for today at Kololo which is to be attended by delegates from across the world.

The teary police boss, who respectively described Lokech as the ” most friendly, yet professional commander I have worked under” said that yesterday, at around 11am was the last time he had spoken to the now late Gen.

” He had been up and down for the last couple of days putting a few things together for today’s conference at Munyonyo. I had a discussion with him earlier on how my unit was to monitor the security at the event,” the officer told Watchdog.

About half an hour later, he says he again called the D/IGP’s office and was told he had moved out shortly but would return.

He had called to ask for fuel for his unit vehicles but was asked to submit the requisition for consideration.

“At around 2: 00pm, I was asked to send the cars to be fueled. These requisitions are most of the times sanctioned by the D/IGP himself and I am sure he signed on it before approval.” The officer narrated further.

On the cause of the death, he says the reports within claim that the General stumbled and fell off while walking to his office. There were no visible injuries and thus less reason to worry although he kept complaining of some mild pain days later.

He however went on with his duties as normally, including attending a weekly briefing of his top commanders at the start of the week. He was expected to attend an important delegates conference at Munyonyo today but his waiting officers were shocked to be told he was dead.

It’s reported that General Lokech died in his bed in the wee hours of last night from a blood clot that is said to have resulted from the minor fall he reportedly had early this week.