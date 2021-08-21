Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances under which three people were allegedly murdered by a mob in Kacuro Ruboroga village, Kabale district.

It’s alleged that deceased stole pigs from the home of one of the villagers identified as Karusya Anyesi on Thursday night.

On Friday afternoon, Tugume, Nelson, Atuheire and Medard all grandsons of Mr. Karusya suspected Niwagaba Zepharino, 26, a resident of Burorane cell, whom they went and arrested, started beating and he revealed his other associates.

The suspect led them to the home of one Akampurira Justus, 20, of Omukibega cell who was also beaten seriously. At later, they also picked one Akampereza Dickson,22, a resident of Kabaira cell accusing them of stealing the pigs and were all beaten to death.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson confirmed the news.

“Police officers from Kabale police station preceded to the scene late in the evening, photos were taken covering the scene, sketch plan made and all the three bodies were taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary pending postmodern. Inquiries are ongoing and efforts to have the suspects arrested are being made,” Maate said.