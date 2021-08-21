Roadside vendors in Kisoro Municipality have demanded that the Municipal authorities provide a suitable market for them before chasing them from the Kabale-Kisoro highway.

The fruit vendors association is demanding for an independent fruits market. The development follows running battles between the road side fruit vendors and Kisoro municipal enforcement officers for the last two years.

Back in March, 2021, the road side vendors stormed the office of the town clerk Sharifa Nakintu but thanks to security intervention, the fruit vendors were advised to explain their concerns in a written document.

The vendors, in their document requested for a six months grace period in order to have ample time to integrate into the Kisoro major markets.

However crackdowns by enforcement officers resumed last week leaving some traders counting losses. A total of 700 pineapples were confiscated during an operation.

The Kisoro municipality mayor Ndyana Richard says the vendors who formally requested for a six months grace period need to vacate the roadside because that time period elapsed.

He further noted that all municipal authorities across the country received directives from the President, ministry of trade and District Security Committee to have street vendors removed from the roadsides in order to control the spread of covid-19 and for easy tax collection respectively.