The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged all believers to put their houses in order because God can call them anytime.

Dr Kaziimba was the main Celebrant at a funeral service of the Late Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa at his residence in Buziga Kampala. He encouraged people not to fear because God is always there for them.

“He is your refuge and strength.We have questions that only God can answer. Our help is the name of the lord,” he counselled.

He thanked Ms Dora Kutesa the widow of the fallen General for her love and care for a period of 41 years in marriage.

“Maama Dora thank u so much for the gift of love, your husband testified it to me that you donated your liver to him,you gave him a second chance to live for a period of twelve years with your liver, I was really touched by that revelation because you fulfilled this vow of love that is equitable to Jesus who sacrificed his life for the sinners.” he added.

Lt Gen James Mugira who represented the Chief of Defence Forces said that UPDF is saddened by the loss of a liberator, a patriot, a freedom fighter and a national hero.

“Our condolences go to the family of Gen Kutesa, UPDF family and all the friends. He has served this country deligently and as a senior cadre his input was really needed.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs Ms Rosette Byengoma praised the General for being a brilliant and intelligent officer, who superintended over the writing of the Uganda Defence Doctrine and the UPDF Establishment. She acknowledged that Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs cannot forget all his contribution towards the restoration of peace in this country.”

Also present at the prayers were former Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Sam Kutesa, Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs, Managing Director Uganda Air Cargo Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda among many other dignitaries.