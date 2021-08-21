The Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has eulogized Maj Gen Paul Lokech who suddenly died from his home on Saturday morning.

The sad development was confirmed by Uganda Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech. More details to follow. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” UPDF Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso tweeted.

“The IGP with deep sorrow regrets to announce the sudden demise of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Paul Lokech. He passed on from his home this morning. A detailed statement on the cause of death and burial arrangements will be availed in due course,” Uganda Police also posted on their social media pages.

In his eulogy message, Mao says Gen Lokech embodied sterling qualities of a man and a soldier.

“Sad! Shocked! Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech is another fruit fallen unripe! My condolences to his family, the armed forces and all Ugandans. Lokech embodied sterling qualities of a man and a soldier. He survived LRA and Al Shabaab only to succumb to a blood clot! Blood clot, who born you?” Mao posted on Facebook.