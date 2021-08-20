The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results.

Releasing the results on Friday at State House Nakasero, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said a total of 98,392 candidates registered for the 2020 UACE examination from 1,952 Centres.

“At least 41.1 percent females did the exams. The female candidature is much lower than the males.The numbers of candidates have been fluctuating over the years, but more and more students are registering are staying in school and undertaking the exams,” Odongo said.

He also revealed that the female candidates outshined their male counterparts in the exams.

“Female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in Arts, Mathematics and Physics. Male candidates were better in Agriculture, Chemistry, Biology, Art and General Paper. Generally, the females performed better than the males,” Mr Odongo noted.

“Cases of malpractice have remained quite low. The board has withheld some results, and they will be given a fair hearing.”

Meanwhile, a total of 796 candidates failed the exams totally.

“At the minimum two principals level required for university admission, 68,013 candidates (69.8 percent) which is 2290 more than in 2019. Incase where one principal and two subsidiary passes levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 89.3 percent of the candidates will qualify,”Odongo said.