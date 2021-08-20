Former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said President Yoweri Museveni is trying to blackmail him as a promoter of tribalism yet in actual sense he is the master of sectarianism.

During an interview on BBS TV on Wednesday, Bobi Wine said being a proud Muganda does not mean that he is sectarian.

“Do you know my wife? Is she a Muganda? Nubian Li is not a Muganda, my producer Dan Magic is also not a Muganda, is Lubongoya a Muganda? No. But can you mention anybody who is not from the western region in fatty positions like URA, NSSF and URA? In fact, Museveni is the father of sectarianism in the entire East Africa? I find it less important for him to keep using tribal sentiments to fight us. Last time he called us terrorists because we were putting on red garments and speaking the truth,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said.

“In the army, most top ranking officers are from the same region. Currently, in some offices, Runyankore is the most spoken language than English even in the Army. We who are against tribalism are too bad than he who practices. He uses this to fight me so that I can feel shy of my tribe, but that is not going to work. I’m a proud Muganda man and I cannot apologize for it.”

It should be recalled that last weekend while addressing the nation on security issues, President Museveni portrayed Bobi Wine’s NUP party as a new Kabaka Yekka (KY) outfit aimed at promoting divisionism and terrorism.

“The NRM, FRONASA, NRA and UPDF have never thrown stones to any group of Ugandans in search of legitimate interest either in the past or the present. The only ones that faced our fire were those defending or promoting illegitimate interests, denying people free elections like the present NUP which is an attempt resurrection of KY with the likes of Amin trying to divide Ugandans along tribal or religious lines,” said Museveni.