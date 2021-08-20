Government has indefinitely suspended the operations of 54 Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).
Some of the affected organisations include Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) and Chapter Four Uganda.
The National Bureau for NGO, which is mandated to register, regulate, monitor, inspect, coordinate and oversee all NGO operations in the country, said on Friday that the affected NGOs failed to comply with the laid down doctrines.
The Bureau says the NGOs did not file their annual returns and audited books of accounts, which is why they are now being closed. It also added that others have been operating with expired permits.
“As a result of monitoring and investigation functions the NGO Bureau has found that 54 NGOs are non-compliant with the NGO Act 2016,” said part of the statement.
Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, the head of Chapter Four Uganda confirmed the development.
“The National Bureau for NGOs has notified us of the indefinite suspension of the permit of @chapterfourug for what they term failure to file returns & disclosing our sources of funding. We are working with the authorities to clarify what we believe is a misunderstanding,” Opiyo tweeted on Friday.
“We’ll be writing to the National Bureau for NGOs reminding them of this & other documents filed with them & other authorities in Jan this year. Audited accounts, source of funding et al. We’ve always acted above board & repudiate any representation of unlawful conduct on our part.”
Here are the 54 NGOs whose operations have been suspended:
The NGO Bureau has with the immediate effect halted the operations of these 23 NGOs for operating with expired permits;
- Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO)
- Westem Ankole Civil Society Forum (WACSOF)
- Citizens’ Concerns Africa
- Elohim Power Transforming Africa
- Orone Foundation
- Light Concepts
- Public Policy Institute
- Otubet Youth United Development Organization
- Support Girl Child Uganda
- Saints Preparation Ministries
- Adoradon Ministries
- Islamic Da-awah and Orphanage Foundation
13.Jesus Shines Youth Ministries International
- La Bome Missionary Centre Uganda
- Wanyange Child Support Foundation
- St. Francis Foundation for the Poor
- Ray of Hope International Uganda
- Mindset Change Development Organization
- Liberty International Foundation
- Foundation for Women Empowerment for Sickler Aid
- Karambi Action for Life Improvement
- Tech Plus Love Foundation
- Centre for Justice Studies and Innovations
Meanwhile the Ind NGOs that have allegedly failed to file annual returns and audited books of accounts include;
- Chapter Four Uganda 2016- 2020
- Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) 2019-2020
- Femrite Uganda Women Writers’ Association 2017- 2020
- African Humanitarian Action 2017 – 2020
- Safe Places Uganda Foundation (SPU) 2017- 2020
- Citizens Platform for Democracy and Accountability 2017- 2020
- Growth Networks Uganda 2017- 2020
- Pallisa Civil Society Organisation Networks 2017- 2020
- Citizens Election Watch-IT (CEw-1R1) 2017, 2019, 2020
- Youth Line Forum Uganda 2017-2020
- Arise Africa International 2018-2020
- Dotwa Africa 2018-2020
- Rwenzori Consortium for Civic Competence 2018-2020
- Centre for Conflict Resolution 2019 – 2020
- Youth Equality Centre 2019-2020
And the activities of 16 NGOs halted for operating without registering with the NGO Bureau are;
-
Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS)
-
Rural Acdon Community Based Organizadon
-
Uganda Help Florida
-
Centre for Sustainability Innovation and Research
-
Environmental Govemance Institute Uganda
-
Graffen Organizadon, Buümba Uganda
-
Kwataniza Women’s Organization
-
Twimukye Women’s Organizadon
-
Witness Radio Uganda
-
Youth for Green Communides
-
Self-worth Inidative
-
VZW Eight
-
Adept Pentecostal International Church Uganda Ltd
-
Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Acdon (IDEA)
-
Network for Active Citizens
-
Leadership Square Africa
