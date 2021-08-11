The Kabale District Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija has cautioned Rukara Enterprises limited, the contractor of Hamabare – Kisasa Road construction in Kamuganguzi Subcounty to desist from doing shoddy work.

Nshangabasheija was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the same road, at Kamuganguzi Subcounty headquarters.

Rukara Enterprises was contracted to construct the 6.2 Km hamabare – Kisasa road with first class marram at a tune of Ugx 606. 83m. The scope of work includes bush clearing, road widening, heavy grading and spot gravelling.

Construction works have already started at Nyakyonga Bridge where two culverts have so far been installed along the road to reduce flooding of River Rwabakazi, which usually makes the area impassable for motorists.

Nshangabasheija warned that his office would not hesitate to hold the contractor accountable for any substandard work. He also tasked the District Engineer John Bagamuhunda, Sub-county Councillors and village Chairpersons to monitor the road construction works and report any suspected shoddy work.

Nshangabasheija also read out the written message from the area member of parliament who doubles as Minister of trade and industry, David Bahati, in which he asked parents to protect the girl child from sexual exploitation with workers on the road project.

The Ministry of Works and Transport Engineer Bernard Musinguzi read out the Bills of Quantities, and revealed that Francis Uwimana, the Managing Director of Rukara Enterprises is a retired Engineer and former staff at the Ministry stressing that they have trust in him to produce quality work in the Hamabare – Kisasa Road construction.

Meanwhile, the Kabale District Chief Administrative Officer Edmond Ntimba informed the locals that Hamabare – Kisasa Road is classified as a community project, and there would be no compensation for those affected since construction only begins after the residents acceptance of the road by writing.

The Kamukungu Village Chairperson Peter Kariyo said that the locals were ready to cooperate in this road construction process for development in the area.