The body of city businessman Tom Kaaya is being held at TMR Hospital in Naalya over family’s failure to clear Shs430 million medical bill.

Kaaya died on Monday from TMR Hospital. He was the owner of Kaki Investments which operates a fleet of commuter taxis in Kampala.

“We have a big bill. When we clear the current balance, we will have paid a total of more than Shs430m in hospital bills,” a family member said on Monday.

Kaaya who also owned a number of fuel stations, had been a member of the popular Bagaaga Kwagalana Group.

Godfrey Kirumira, the chairperson of the Kwagalana Group said on Wednesday that they are negotiating with the hospital to release the body of Kaaya so that they can give him a befitting send off.

“We want the hospital to allow us pick his body and later negotiate and draw out a payment plan on how to clear the balance,” Kirumira told New Vision newspaper.