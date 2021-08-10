Kalangala Infrastructure Services Ltd (KIS), a utility company providing electricity, water, and ferry services on Bugala Island in Kalangala District recognizes the frontline role of health workers in the fight against Covid-19 in Uganda.

Through its Corporate Social Responsibility and with support from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), KIS has donated an assortment of infection prevention and control materials worth Shs32 million to health workers and health units in Kalangala District.

While handing over the equipment recently at the company offices in Kalangala District, Mr. Joseph Mulindwa, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager informed the District Covid-19 Taskforce Committee that the donation was made in the realization of the challenges faced by the health sector in Kalangala and, also to ensure that Covid-19 patients can access life-saving treatment without compromising public health and safety of health workers.

The donated items included examination gloves, surgical gloves, KN95 respirator masks, re-usable heavy-duty gloves, surgical medical masks, protective medical goggles, re-usable heavy-duty aprons, Disposable Aprons, White Medical Gumboots, face shields, disposable medical cover rolls, branded cloth masks, sanitizer Jerrycans, Hand washing, Jerry cans with taps and soap.

The equipment was received by Mr. Apollo Mugume the Kalangala Resident District Commissioner and, also the Chairman District Covid-19 Task Committee in the company of other committee members.

The chairman LCV Kalangala, Mr. Rajab Ssemakula appreciated KIS for the donation and appealed to KIS to take into consideration the need to extend services to other islands in the district.

He called upon the company to come to the rescue of the abandoned electricity projects of Kitobo and Kisaba landing sites both initially managed by Absolute Power Ltd.