The Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija has assigned 32 Judges to expedite the handling of 155 Parliamentary and local council election petitions in different High Court circuits across the country.

According to the Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani, Mbale High Court circuit will have the highest number of judges, six, to handle 31 election petitions. Jinja circuit and civil division will follow with each having four judges.

“The hearings for the Parliamentary election petitions will kickoff on August 16 and the parties in the matters will be notified when to appear at various courts by way of hearing notices,”Karemani said in a statement on Tuesday.

” The election petitions arise from the January 14, 2021 general elections.”

Karemani also noted that the petitions will be handled under strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

“Only parties to the petitions, advocates and witnesses specifically summoned shall attend court. All courts shall, where possible establish a temporary separate space at Court as waiting place with social distance for the parties whose petition hearing may not be ongoing at the time,” he added.

” All parties, lawyers, witnesses and journalists attending court must observe SOPs on mitigation of spread of Covid-19 as set by Ministry of Health.”