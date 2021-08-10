Lionel Messi’s stunning move to Paris Saint-Germain is set to be confirmed, and with it his long-held status as one of the highest-paid players in world football.
According to various reports, PSG have offered the best player in the world a salary worth around €35million a season after tax.
The deal is for two years, with the option of a third year. Messi is ready to accept and an official announcement could come in the next 24 hours.
So, how much will Messi be earning at PSG?
Looking at the €35m take home salary, that works out at just shy of €3m per month (€2.91m to be more precise).
Messi will take home €729,000 a week, or €104,000 a day or €8,680 per hour or €144.68 per minute or €2.41 per second. These are all rough estimates, of course.
On top of that, Messi will also pocket a €25m signing on fee.
Interestingly, it is more than Neymar’s reported €31m-a-year wages and PSG remain in talks with Kylian Mbappe over an extension to his contract, which has just one year to run and will be of similar expense.
Source: Evening Standard
