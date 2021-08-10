The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi has described the late Maj Gen Stephen Rwabantu as a senior and professional cadre who during the different battle exploits was known to be a fearless fighter especially under the 3 battalion where he earned the nickname “Rwa-Gonya!”

This was contained in his message that was delivered by Lt Gen James Mugira, the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation added that the late Rwabantu diligently served his country and the NRA/UPDF both in command and staff positions where he was instrumental in the restoration of peace and security of Uganda.

Lt Gen James Mugira remarked that his relationship with the late starts way back to their parents who were together in Primary School in 1943. He further described Gen Rwabantu as a very good mobilizer and morale boaster whose nickname was because he used to devour the enemy in the different battles he engaged in and said his life should be celebrated.

Mrs. Agnes Rwabantu the widow thanked the President of the Republic of Uganda and the UPDF leadership for standing with the family and the support they offered to the late until the time of his death.

The Camp Commandant of General headquarters Bombo Maj Gen Joram Kakari reflected on his friendship with the late that he said dates back to 1979 when they met in Kakoba when they joined the FRONASA in the fight against the Amin dictatorship.

The Minister of State for Animal Industry is Hon. Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama said the contribution to the struggle and liberation of Uganda by Maj Gen Rwabantu is respected.

The minister added that the late Rwabantu was instrumental in reconstructing the history of the veterans.

Present at the service was the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj Gen George Igumba, 1 Division Commander, Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga, the Chief of Staff-Land Forces, Brig Gen Bob Ogik, Generals and Senior Officers.