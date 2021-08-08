Former Uganda Police Chief Gen Kale Kayihura has resurfaced.

Gen Kayihura who has been off the public scene for over three year was on Sunday morning seen making road work exercise in Katebe, Kashagama.

According to a statement issued today 8th August, 2021,Gen Kayihura said him together with his staff made a 16 Km road run in their beautiful, undulating Katebe to celebrate and honor the heroes of the Tokyo Olympics and the glory they have brought to Uganda.

“I thank them for fulfilling beyond my wildest dreams their pledge in Kapchorwa after I challenged them that one day, we must share the Olympics gold and other medals with the legendary Kenyan athletes across the border, it is sometime back but I’m sure they still remember. YOU DID IT COMRADES, YOU DID IT, “Gen Kayihura said.

Gen Kayihura was in March 2018 fired as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and he was consequently arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the kidnapping by commission, repatriating Rwandan exile and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016.

He was also accused of failing to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by jailed Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018.

In May, 2021, the senior army officer said he had been deserted by his friends after he was charged with felonious offences in the General Court Martial.

Gen Kayihura made the statements at the requiem mass of his grandmother Ancila Bucyana at Rutare Catholic Church, in Kisoro District.

Local media from Kisoro District quoted Gen Kayihura reaffirming his position that he has never been a traitor and that he had never betrayed his family, his people and had never been treacherous to Uganda.

What netizens say:

John Ojiambo- “general and his workers.”

Apollo Polly- “This jog would have been much more admirable without guns surrounding him. He should demonstrate that Uganda is liberated than showing us how unsafe we are!!”

Arinaitwe Isaac- “I feel sorry for the comrade following in the boots! It can really be uncomfortable jogging in them.”

Nkurunzima Ronnie Jack Ronald- “Gen kk is,was and shall always be on my mind as a true definition of a patriot and states man, he loved the police and police was part of him.”

Nakamanyi Jacent- “This one is supposed to stop at Busega round about. How did he reach Kashagama again?”

Usman Bah Ssemakula- “Preparing to come back in action!!”

Mukasa Kyema Ronnie Boris- “Once a general is always a general.”

Ntungi Saphan Buherezo- “We are yeilding from Kayihura’s initiative.

He is the one who recruited sports men into the Uganda Police.Bravo KK.”

Daniel Dan- “Atleast he is a fit General not like those ones carrying Pots in their stomach.😂 Congratulations Gen. KK.💪🏾”