It was all despair and disappointment as a section of Ugandans who stayed awake whole night waiting for social media political activist Fred Kajubi reported deportation, flopped.

The controversial blogger was expected to touch down at Entebbe today at 3:45 am but was a no show.

Foreign Affairs junior Minister Henry Okello Oryem had earlier confirmed Lumbuye’s rumoured impending deportation, emphasising he would be prosecuted once he lands in the country in the wee hours of Saturday.

The night was filled with a mixture of anxiety and despair as the activist’s lovers and haters alike impatiently waited for the regime’s most dreaded cyber critic with supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform particularly concerned about the blogger’s safety once in government custody.

The reports coming from Entebbe however indicate that Lumbuye was not among the passengers aboard the Turkish Airlines courier that touched down at the time he was expected to land. His name had been booked on four other airlines.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi who is part of the diplomatic delegation dispatched by NUP to negotiate the blogger’s freedom in Turkey had earlier refuted the reports that their man was scheduled for deportation.

The legislator insisted that the reports were particularly orchestrated by the Kampala regime as a build up on their urge to force a diplomatic win against Turkey to have cracked back home.

Early this week, NUP Secretary General Lewis Lubongoya argued that deporting the activist back home would be equivalent to handing him a death sentence for he trusted not the current regime on the way dissenters are handled.

By the time of filing this story, no official statement had been issued by the either the state or NUP to explain the situation and what to expect.