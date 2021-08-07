After the reported impeding deportation of controversial cyber activist Fred Kajubi Lumbuye ending in tears for the majority of regime sympathisers, an image of his look a like on handcuffs has emerged on the internet.

The man, closely identical to the National Unity Platform propagandist clad in a blue T-shirt and a black trouser being escorted by two armed counter terrorism corps, has been making rounds online giving an impression that Lumbuye is already in Uganda.

The image, which has sent ripples of panic among NUP fanatics was captioned with a statement from police stating that the man is actually not Lumbuye but a different suspect held on allegations of issuing fake travel documents.

According Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the suspect is identified as Peter Sempebwa a 29 year old arrested by the Aviation police at Entebbe. He was arrested in connection to foregoing vaccination certificates for and interpol letters which he has been selling to intending travellers.

The explanation has seemingly failed to stick into the minds of the highly suspicious Ugandans who have variously claimed that police could be playing a diversion yet the suspect in their custody is indeed their man – Fred Lumbuye aka Chemical Ali.