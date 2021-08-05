Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda of Kitanga Parish in Kabale district has asked the government to reopen places of worship under strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs since other sectors have largely been reopened.

Fr Gaetano has also challenged religious leaders to speak up on the matter if they don’t want to be termed “compromised”.

“The government/President Museveni want people to think that COVID-19 is now in places of worship,” he added.

The famous anti-corruption champion who asked the public to adhere to SOPs also wants the government to give COVID-19 donations/funds accountability to build public trust in the fight against the pandemic.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

President Museveni last Friday addressed the nation and partially lifted the lockdown, leaving places of worship, schools and the entertainment sector closed.