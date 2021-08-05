The Kisoro district authorities have vowed to fine and arrest those found violating Presidential guidelines on Covid-19.

Dan Ndikumwami, the Kisoro district Deputy Resident District Commissioner revealed this on Wednesday while addressing media at his office shortly after the district taskforce meeting at district council hall.

Ndikumwami revealed that amongst the resolutions of the meeting was that all bars in the district must adhere to the Presidential closure directive, failure of which owners will be arrested, fined Ugx 200,000 as well as serving two months behind bars.

He appealed to the bar owners who have been operating illegally to immediately stop as well as warning boda boda riders and food vendors rs to respect curfew directives.

Ndikumwami also tasked restaurant owners to desist from selling alcoholic drinks and remember to pause their operations by 7:00 pm stressing that COVID-19 is on a high rise.