The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda has directed the Chief Administrative Officer Edmond Ntimba to intervene in the restructuring of the Kabale journalist Emyooga association.

Among the directives, the RDC wants the association to change the top management and be led by a journalist.

In a letter dated 4th August 2021, Nandinda directed the CAO to engage the office of the senior community development officer and the commercial officer to reshuffle the existing executive committee of the Kabale Emyooga journalist SACCO.

Nandinda also directs all non journalists who took money from the Association to return it back to the SACCO with immediate effect, and those who were conned of their money to be refunded.

He further ordered the District Police Commander and the Officer In charge of Criminal Investigations Department (OCCID) to take immediate action in ensuring that the directives are put in action.

The RDC told our reporter that he will ensure that the association benefits the real people.

The development follows last month’s arrest of the Chairperson of Mwanjari Journalists association in southern Division Moses Tahoreraho for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence from different people yet he was also not a journalist.

He was arrested on the orders of Nandinda after several complaints from members of the association that he was withholding their savings and denying them a chance to obtain loans.

Tahoreraho was accused by Chris Turyomurugyendo, Nathan Byaruhanga; Agnes Komuhangi among others who said that following several attempts to apply for loans in vain they demanded for refund of their savings but Tahoreraho rejected their requests.

He was accused of recruiting his relatives like his mother, sister and brother whom he also gave loans thus leaving out journalists.