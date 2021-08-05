Two people have died in Kiruhura District in an accident involving two motor vehicles. The accident occurred at about 11:00pm on Wednesday at Rwebitete Lyantonde/ Mbarara road.

The accident occurred between motor vehicle registration number UBJ 436H/ UBA 787S Benz Actros White in color loaded with cement and motor vehicle registration number UAW 901Z Mitsubishi Fuso red in color with an empty milk tanker.

The victims include the driver of the milk tanker identified as Mohammed Kahima and passenger identified as Suna Mathias aged, 28.

According to Samson Kasasira, Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, other three people sustained serious injuries.

They include Musingize Zefa of Kagarama Isingiro, Kyarutaba Victor and Mubiru Collins.

The driver of the vehicle carrying cement by names of Kayongo Abdul aged, 48, along with other victims are admitted at Lyantonde district Hospital. The dead bodies are in the mortuary of the same hospital.