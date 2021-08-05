Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has castigated the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and a section of his supporters for advocating for the rights of controversial blogger Fred Lumbuye who was allegedly arrested on Tuesday.

Lumbuye was reportedly arrested in Turkey from where he was broadcasting his hard hitting youtube and Facebook videos targeting government of Uganda and Buganda Kingdom officials.

Its alleged that unknown people arrested Lumbuye and his whereabouts are yet to be unearthed up to date. The blogger is wanted in Uganda on hateful propaganda against President Museveni’s government.

Lumbuye is the blogger who announced Kabaka Mutebi of Buganda and President Museveni dead, leading to speculation on the health of the principals.

And according to Nsereko, Lumbuye is a criminal who doesn’t deserve any sympathy. The legislator even wonders why Bobi Wine and colleagues are busy fighting for the rights of a man whose purpose is to blackmail, spread hate speeches and incite terrorism in Uganda.

“Since when did propaganda, blackmail, hate speech and inciting terrorism become political activism? All the hypocrites that have been funding the goon are now posting garbage in his support, ‘Activist’ my foot,” Nsereko posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Following the arrest of Lumbuye, Bobi Wine said the news of the blogger’s arrest was a great concern to many Ugandans who support freedom both home and abroad.

“For now, we are working around the clock to establish the facts, and I am grateful to all those who are doing everything to support his case, including our diaspora leadership teams. Our leadership team at home has also engaged the Turkish Embassy on the matter,” the musician turned politician said.

“We all must be very concerned about this development, because as we know many Ugandans only feel safe to criticise the regime in Uganda from a safe distance in countries abroad. The governments of the world ought to protect the rights of political dissidents and exiles who have sought refuge in their countries. Ugandans abroad ought to feel safe,”he added.