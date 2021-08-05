The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will today Thursday be retiring a total of 14 Generals, 604 senior and junior officers.

The army spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso says the retirement ceremony for the Generals will be held at State House Entebbe whereas for the other retirees, it will be in their respective Headquarters, formations and units.

“The Ministry of Defence and UPDF recognize their commitment, sacrifice, selflessness and dedication to offering security service to the country at a time where many shunned joining the liberation struggle in favour of maintain the status quo,” Brig Byekwaso said today.

“Because of their service, the country’s course of history has been over turned across all spectrum, from an almost total shutdown to a now robust and sound economy with guaranteed peace and stability in the entire country.”

Sources in the UPDF told ChimpReports, a local news website that the retirees include Lt Gen Pecos Kuteesa, one of the army representatives in parliament, and Fred Maj Gen Fred Mugisha who served previously as the 4th Commander of AMISOM in Somalia.

Others being retired include Brig Gen John Kasaija, who served in various position as Defence Attaché and Brig Gen Christopher Kazoora who until recently served as Commandant of UPDF’s cantonment in Kaweweta, Maj Gen Vincent Oula, another UPDF MP who also served as the Head of Civil Military Cooperation, as well as Brig Gen Moses Lukyamuzi.

Meanwhile, we have also learnt that former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine was also lined up for retirement but begged President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief to reconsider his decision.

Eagle Online says that Gen Tumwine told his boss that he still wants to serve in the army.

In 2019, the army leadership said it was the decision of its Commissions and Promotions Board to delay the retirement of some Generals to retire in July that same year.

According to the current retirement system, which started in 2017, each officer knows when to retire and it had showed that Lt Gen Kuteesa was supposed to retire in 2018, while Gen Ivan Koreta and Gen Tumwine, would have left in 2019. The system, which is based on the years of service, age and the rank of an officer, gives the specific year when every officer would retire.