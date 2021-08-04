Ugandan athlete Peruth Chemutai,22, has on Wednesday won gold in the women’s 3,000 meters steeplechase final during the 2020 Olympics games taking place in Tokyo Japan.

The 22-year-old Ugandan timed 9min 01.45sec at the Olympic Stadium, outsprinting American Courtney Frerichs with 250 metres to go to win comfortably.

Frerichs claimed silver in 9:04.79 with Kenyan Hyvin Kiyeng taking bronze (9:05.39).

She also becomes the first Ugandan to win a medal at the ongoing games.

Uganda has now won three medals in Tokyo with Joshua Chetegei (Silver) and Jocob Kiplimo (Bronze) winning the other medal, both in the Men’s 10000m.