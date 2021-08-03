Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has said that starting today Tuesday, the force is going to heighten operations against people who are flouting the presidential directive on curfew.

Owoyesigyire says that police have noted with concern the alarming abuse of curfew time for both motorists and pedestrians.

“It should be noted that as per the recent presidential directives on COVID-19, the curfew time was set and it must be followed. Businesses were reopened and people should be at their homes by 7pm in the evening. Boda bodas were also informed to stop operating at 6pm,”he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On that note, we would like to inform the general public that Kampala Metropolitan Police will starting today, to heighten operations against those flouting curfew,” he added.

Owoyesigyire further noted that whoever will be found violating curfew guidelines, they will be arrested, cars impounded and taken to courts of law for prosecution.

“We would like to advise members of the public to plan their schedule to avoid any inconvenience from the Police.Thank you.”

While easing the Covid-19 lockdown last Friday, President Museveni maintained the curfew hours from 7pm to 5:30am.

“Curfew time is maintained at 7pm upto 5:30am. All persons except security personnel and those authorized to move should be in their homes. Why we maintain the curfew?Without curfew there will be a lot of socialization in the night. That may be a big problem,” Museveni said in a televised national address.