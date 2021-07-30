The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday released the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.
The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at State House Nakasero.
Releasing the results, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said the 2020 UCE candidature decreased by 4,324 (-1.3%) from 337,720 in 2019 to 333,396.
Of these, 148,128 (44.4%) were Universal Secondary Education (USE) beneficiaries. The number of females candidates registered is 166,744 (50.01%) and that of males is 166,652 (49.99%).
Odongo also noted that there was a better performance overall compared to 2019 with 312,162 candidates passing compared to 288,387 in the previous year.
He added that girls performed better than boys in English language but the latter outperformed the former in other subjects.
“Female candidates performed better than males in the English Language. In other large entry subjects, male candidates show better performance, with the differences more marked in Mathematics and the Sciences,” Odongo said.
The list below shows schools with Aggregate 8 in 8:
|No.
|School
|District
|No.
|1
|Seeta High School
|Mukono
|26
|2
|Uganda Martyrs Ss,Namugongo
|Wakiso
|26
|3
|St.Marys College,Kisubi
|Wakiso
|19
|4
|St.Marys Secondary School,Kitende
|Wakiso
|12
|5
|St.Josephs Secondary School,Naggalama
|Mukono
|9
|6
|Mt.St.Marys,Namagunga
|Mukono
|7
|7
|Buddo Secondary School
|Wakiso
|6
|8
|Kings College,Budo
|Wakiso
|5
|9
|Namilyango College
|Mukono
|5
|10
|Naalya Secondary School,Namugongo
|Wakiso
|4
|11
|Nabisunsa Girls School
|Kampala
|4
|12
|Our Lady Of Africa Secondary School
|Mukono
|4
|13
|Seeta High School,Mukono
|Mukono
|4
|14
|Merryland High School,Entebbe
|Wakiso
|3
|15
|Nansana St.Joseph Secondary School
|Wakiso
|3
|16
|Ndejje Secondary School
|Luweero
|3
|17
|Seeta High School Green Campus,Mukono
|Mukono
|3
|18
|St.Andrea Kahwas College,Hoima
|Hoima
|3
|19
|St.Henrys College,Kitovu
|Masaka
|3
|20
|St.Julian High School,Gayaza
|Wakiso
|3
|21
|Blessed Sacrament Ss,Kimaanya
|Masaka
|2
|22
|Bp.Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School
|Kampala
|2
|23
|Iganga Secondary School
|Iganga
|2
|24
|Kawempe Muslim Secondary School
|Kampala
|2
|25
|Mandela Secondary School,Hoima
|Hoima
|2
|26
|St.Kalemba Secondary School
|Kayunga
|2
|27
|Trinity College,Nabbingo
|Wakiso
|2
|28
|Alliance Secondary School,Ibanda
|Ibanda
|1
|29
|Bishops Senior School,Mukono
|Mukono
|1
|30
|Bugema Adventist Secondary School
|Luweero
|1
|31
|Crane High School,Bwerenga
|Wakiso
|1
|32
|Ekitangaala Transformation High School
|Nakasongola
|1
|33
|Exodus College School,Mmende
|Wakiso
|1
|34
|Forest Hill College,Mukono
|Mukono
|1
|35
|Gayaza High School
|Wakiso
|1
|36
|Gayaza Road Secondary School
|Kampala
|1
|37
|Gombe Secondary School
|Butambala
|1
|38
|Greenhill Academy,Kampala
|Kampala
|1
|39
|Hilton High School,Mukono
|Mukono
|1
|40
|Janan Secondary School,Bombo
|Luweero
|1
|41
|Jeressar High School,Soroti
|Soroti
|1
|42
|Kabale Brainstorm High School
|Kabale
|1
|43
|Katikamu Secondary School
|Luweero
|1
|44
|Kawanda Secondary School
|Wakiso
|1
|45
|King Solomons College,Kyatega
|Kyegegwa
|1
|46
|Kisoro Vision Secondary School
|Kisoro
|1
|47
|Kitende Secondary School
|Wakiso
|1
|48
|Kitgum Comprehensive College
|Kitgum
|1
|49
|Kyamate Secondary School
|Ntungamo
|1
|50
|Light Secondary School,Nyabubare
|Bushenyi
|1
|51
|Masaka Secondary School
|Masaka
|1
|52
|Mengo Secondary School
|Kampala
|1
|53
|Midland High School,Kawempe
|Kampala
|1
|54
|Mityana Modern Secondary School
|Mityana
|1
|55
|Mt.St.Henrys High School,Mukono
|Mukono
|1
|56
|Namboole High School
|Wakiso
|1
|57
|Namirembe Hillside High School
|Wakiso
|1
|58
|Namiryango Secondary School
|Mukono
|1
|59
|Ntare School
|Mbarara
|1
|60
|Ntungamo High School
|Ntungamo
|1
|61
|Royal Giant High School,Mityana
|Mityana
|1
|62
|Sacred Heart Secondary School,Mushanga
|Sheema
|1
|63
|Sseke Secondary School
|Lwengo
|1
|64
|St.Andrea Kaahwa Schools,Kooki
|Kakumiro
|1
|65
|St.Cyprian Chavanod College
|Luweero
|1
|66
|St.Gracious Secondary School,Lira
|Lira
|1
|67
|St.John Evangelist Seminary
|Kasese
|1
|68
|St.Jude Secondary School,Masaka
|Masaka
|1
|69
|St.Marys College,Rushoroza
|Kabale
|1
|70
|St.Noas Girls Secondary School,Zzana
|Wakiso
|1
|71
|Standard Secondary School,Kisoro
|Kisoro
|1
|72
|Uganda Martyrs High School,Rubaga
|Kampala
|1
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com