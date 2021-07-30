The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday released the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at State House Nakasero.

Releasing the results, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said the 2020 UCE candidature decreased by 4,324 (-1.3%) from 337,720 in 2019 to 333,396.

Of these, 148,128 (44.4%) were Universal Secondary Education (USE) beneficiaries. The number of females candidates registered is 166,744 (50.01%) and that of males is 166,652 (49.99%).

Odongo also noted that there was a better performance overall compared to 2019 with 312,162 candidates passing compared to 288,387 in the previous year.

He added that girls performed better than boys in English language but the latter outperformed the former in other subjects.

“Female candidates performed better than males in the English Language. In other large entry subjects, male candidates show better performance, with the differences more marked in Mathematics and the Sciences,” Odongo said.

The list below shows schools with Aggregate 8 in 8:

No. School District No. 1 Seeta High School Mukono 26 2 Uganda Martyrs Ss,Namugongo Wakiso 26 3 St.Marys College,Kisubi Wakiso 19 4 St.Marys Secondary School,Kitende Wakiso 12 5 St.Josephs Secondary School,Naggalama Mukono 9 6 Mt.St.Marys,Namagunga Mukono 7 7 Buddo Secondary School Wakiso 6 8 Kings College,Budo Wakiso 5 9 Namilyango College Mukono 5 10 Naalya Secondary School,Namugongo Wakiso 4 11 Nabisunsa Girls School Kampala 4 12 Our Lady Of Africa Secondary School Mukono 4 13 Seeta High School,Mukono Mukono 4 14 Merryland High School,Entebbe Wakiso 3 15 Nansana St.Joseph Secondary School Wakiso 3 16 Ndejje Secondary School Luweero 3 17 Seeta High School Green Campus,Mukono Mukono 3 18 St.Andrea Kahwas College,Hoima Hoima 3 19 St.Henrys College,Kitovu Masaka 3 20 St.Julian High School,Gayaza Wakiso 3 21 Blessed Sacrament Ss,Kimaanya Masaka 2 22 Bp.Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School Kampala 2 23 Iganga Secondary School Iganga 2 24 Kawempe Muslim Secondary School Kampala 2 25 Mandela Secondary School,Hoima Hoima 2 26 St.Kalemba Secondary School Kayunga 2 27 Trinity College,Nabbingo Wakiso 2 28 Alliance Secondary School,Ibanda Ibanda 1 29 Bishops Senior School,Mukono Mukono 1 30 Bugema Adventist Secondary School Luweero 1 31 Crane High School,Bwerenga Wakiso 1 32 Ekitangaala Transformation High School Nakasongola 1 33 Exodus College School,Mmende Wakiso 1 34 Forest Hill College,Mukono Mukono 1 35 Gayaza High School Wakiso 1 36 Gayaza Road Secondary School Kampala 1 37 Gombe Secondary School Butambala 1 38 Greenhill Academy,Kampala Kampala 1 39 Hilton High School,Mukono Mukono 1 40 Janan Secondary School,Bombo Luweero 1 41 Jeressar High School,Soroti Soroti 1 42 Kabale Brainstorm High School Kabale 1 43 Katikamu Secondary School Luweero 1 44 Kawanda Secondary School Wakiso 1 45 King Solomons College,Kyatega Kyegegwa 1 46 Kisoro Vision Secondary School Kisoro 1 47 Kitende Secondary School Wakiso 1 48 Kitgum Comprehensive College Kitgum 1 49 Kyamate Secondary School Ntungamo 1 50 Light Secondary School,Nyabubare Bushenyi 1 51 Masaka Secondary School Masaka 1 52 Mengo Secondary School Kampala 1 53 Midland High School,Kawempe Kampala 1 54 Mityana Modern Secondary School Mityana 1 55 Mt.St.Henrys High School,Mukono Mukono 1 56 Namboole High School Wakiso 1 57 Namirembe Hillside High School Wakiso 1 58 Namiryango Secondary School Mukono 1 59 Ntare School Mbarara 1 60 Ntungamo High School Ntungamo 1 61 Royal Giant High School,Mityana Mityana 1 62 Sacred Heart Secondary School,Mushanga Sheema 1 63 Sseke Secondary School Lwengo 1 64 St.Andrea Kaahwa Schools,Kooki Kakumiro 1 65 St.Cyprian Chavanod College Luweero 1 66 St.Gracious Secondary School,Lira Lira 1 67 St.John Evangelist Seminary Kasese 1 68 St.Jude Secondary School,Masaka Masaka 1 69 St.Marys College,Rushoroza Kabale 1 70 St.Noas Girls Secondary School,Zzana Wakiso 1 71 Standard Secondary School,Kisoro Kisoro 1 72 Uganda Martyrs High School,Rubaga Kampala 1